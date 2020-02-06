2-5-20: Are you ready for some snow? We’ll see winter weather over the next couple days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the twenties tonight with mostly cloudy skies. We should see snowfall by 3am on Thursday, so be prepared for snowy and slick roads during your morning commute.
A wintery mix of precipitation will linger throughout the day, but should improve later in the afternoon, giving us a short break before heavier snow falls Thursday night and Friday morning.
We will get a break from the snow heading into the weekend, with a high in the low teens on Saturday and temperatures in the thirties on Sunday.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
