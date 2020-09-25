$2.5 Million resiliency project to begin construction in Sackets Harbor to address flooding damage

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Construction has started for a new resiliency project in the Village of Sackets Harbor.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that a $2.5 million project will begin in the Village, stemming from the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. The project will address flood water damage on Brown Shore Road.

The REDI program is a testament to what can be accomplished when state and local governments work together,” Governor Cuomo said. “This project is another example of our continued commitment to revitalization and resiliency. The REDI projects underway in Jefferson County will help ensure we are prepared for anything Mother Nature sends our way as we build back better than before.”

According to NYS, due to the road’s close proximity to Lake Ontario, the 2019 flood left 12 inches of standing water on the roadway.

The recent funding will raise the roadway 18 inches and install shoreline stabilization.

“Waterfront communities along Lake Ontario have faced tremendous challenges in recent years, but New York is leading the way to help them build back better, smarter and more resilient,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Our top priority is protecting the people who live in these communities and the Brown Shore Road project in Sackets Harbor will enhance public safety and ensure that access to the roadway and nearby residences is uninterrupted in the future.”

Brown Shores Road, Sackets Harbor, New York

Brown Shore Road is a local two-lane roadway and the only access road for shoreline properties. The proposed construction will protect infrastructure from further depredation and disruption of usage.

