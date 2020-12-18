2 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at Indian River Central School District

THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Thursday that two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District. Dobmeier stated that a student at Indian River high school and a student at the Intermediate School both tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, the high school student has not been in attendance since last week, confirming that there is minimal risk of exposure to students or staff.

This is following confirmation from Jefferson County Department of Public Health.

Additionally, Superintendent Dobmeier shared that those who have been in contact with the staff member will be contacted by District nursing staff or Jefferson County Public Health.

As of December 15, 27 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Indian River Central School District.

