2 additional Watertown City School District staff members test positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has provided an update regarding COVID-19 in their community.

The Watertown City School District confirmed on November 2, 2020 that two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. This was following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

According to Watertown Superintendent Patricia LaBarr, the District is working with Public Health to perform contact tracing, and extra cleaning has occurred in areas frequented by the staff members.

The positive COVID-19 case confirmed on November 2, 2020 is the third staff case, bringing the district wide total to nina cases of COVID-19.

The Watertown City School District has not provided which schools the staff members work in.

