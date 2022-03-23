MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWITI) — Details have been released regarding a vehicle crash that shut down State Route 12 on Monday.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, a two-car head-on collision occurred on March 21, 2022, in the Town of Martinsburg.

An investigation revealed that 64-year-old Yvonne Schmidtka of Constableville was traveling north on State Route 12 in a 2019 Ford Escape while 21-year-old Brooke Crouse of Turing was traveling southbound in a 2018 Hyundai Sonata when the two vehicles collided around 10:24 a.m.

Lewis County Sheriff’s responded to the scene along with Lewis County County Search and Rescue which transported Crouse to Lewis County General Hospital.

Schmidtka and a passenger in Crouse’s vehicle identified as 22-year-old Austin Hopper of Turin were transported by helicopter to SUNY Upstate in Syracuse. As of March 22, all individuals were listed in stable condition.

As a result of the crash, both lanes of State Route 12 between Blue Street and Tiffany Road were also shut down for approximately four hours.

Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to be released and this crash remains under investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting agencies at the scene of the crash included the Glenfield Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lewis County Emergency Management, Monnat Bros Towing, LifeNet and Mercy Helicopters and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.