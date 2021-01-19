2 arrested following vehicle chase in Malone

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two have been arrested in Malone and have received multiple charges.

New York State Police confirmed that two individuals have been arrested following an initiated traffic stop on Park Street in the Village of Malone, New York. Tamra R. Cook, 55, of Hogansburg and Augustus A. Allen, 33, of Malone were both arrested and charged on January 18, 2021.

According to State Police, when troopers initiated a traffic stop, Cook refused to provide identification or comply with additional requests. Allen was riding passenger in the vehcile.Troopers attempted to arrest Cook, but she drove away, “nearly injuring the trooper.”

Troopers chased Cook and Allen briefly, stooping in the parking lot of Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival, the front seat passenger, Allen, fled from the vehicle and into the hospital.

Authorities stated that Cook was eventually removed from the vehicle and arrested. Allen was located and taken into custody inside the hospital.

New York State Police confirmed that Cook reported pain to her wrists following the arrest and evaluated at Alice Hyde Hospital and later charged with the following.

Reckless endangerment in the second degree

Attempted assault in the second degree

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the second degree

Two counts of resisting arrest

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree

Cook was released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Malone Court.

Additionally, Allen was charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the second degree. He was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Malone Court.

New York State Police were assisted on the scene by the Malone Police Department.