WATSON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Arrests have been made in connection to an ATV Larceny complaint in Lowville.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen 2002 Honda 400EX ATV was discovered after a search warrant was executed inside the garage on Four Road in Lowville. The ATV was located in the corner of the said garage.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Jennifer Simpson who resided where the ATV was discovered as well as 27-year-old Jesse E. Lee who was listed as homeless.

Lee was arrested on the charges of Criminal Possession of a Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, both classified as “E” felonies. He was arraigned in the Town of West Turin CAP Court and remanded to the Lewis County Jail on a $25,000 cash bail.

Simpson was arrested on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a class “E” felony and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Watson Court.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lewis County Drug Task Force, Village of Lowville Police Department and Lewis County Probation during this investigation.