2 candidates announced for Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Chief

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Following a tribal caucus and in preparation for a special election, two candidates have been named for the position of tribal chief.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Election Board has certified two official candidates following the Tribal Caucus that was held on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

This is following the decision made by the Election board and an order released mid-June which overturned the unofficial results of the Tribal Chief Election. Specifically, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Election Board conducted an election on June 5 for the chief position, however, following the voting exercise and release of the unofficial results, appeals were filed by Tribal Members.

The following candidates are now on the roster for the July 31, 2021 Special Tribal Election:

Eric Thompson

Ronald LaFrance Jr.

Early voting for the election will be held on June 27, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on July 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the former IGA Building in Akwesasne. Absentee ballots can also be requested by contacting the Tribal Clerk’s Office at 518-358-2272.

The deadline to arrange in-home voting is July 27 and will take place on Friday, July 30.

The Special Tribal Election will be held on July 31, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the former IGA Building. All voters are required to bring their Tribal enrollment card or other photo identification.