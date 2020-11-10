2 Carthage Central School District, Carthage Area Hospital employees test positive for coronavirus

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Both the Carthage Central School District and Carthage Area Hospital have announced COVID-19 updates impacting employees.

Carthage Central School District and Carthage Area Hospital have announced that two shared employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. This update was reported on November 9, 2020 following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health Department.

According Carthage Superintendent Jennifer Premo and Carthage Area Hospital CEO Rich Duvall, the District and the Hospital are working together with the Public Health Department to perform contact tracing.

As of November 9, 2020, the Carthage Central School District has confirmed three positive cases of COVID-19. One has impacted a student, and two in staff or faculty members.

