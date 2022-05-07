LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged two people following a report of a domestic incident at a Stewart’s Shop in the Town of Louisville on Friday.

Andrew Berry, 30, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

Stephanie Fox, 32, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Berry and Fox, both of Massena, were issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.

Following the arrest, Fox was additionally charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree for damaging a stool while in a holding cell at the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Canton. Fox was issued a ticket to appear in Canton Town Court.