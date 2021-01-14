2 COVID-19 cases identified at South Jefferson Central School District

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the South Jefferson Central School District on Wednesday.

South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater announced on Wednesday that two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed within the District.

According to Superintendent Slater, a student at the middle school and a staff member at the High School both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Superintendent Slate added that at this time, no students or staff have been considered close contacts to either case.

The South Jefferson Central School District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

As of January 13, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the South Jefferson Central School District.