2 Evans Mills Primary School students test positive for coronavirus

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier addressed the community on Monday to confirm that two students have tested positive for the coronavirus. Superintendent Dobmeier confirmed that both students attend Evans Mills Primary School.

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, due to the School following remote instruction during the previous week and classrooms following remote instruction due to quarantine orders, both COVID-19 positive students have not been in school for nearly two weeks.

Superintendent Dobmeier stated that these factors contribute to minimal risk of COVID-19 exposure to students or staff.

As of November 14, 22 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Indian River Central School District.

