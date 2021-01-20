2 General Brown District elementary school employees test positive for COVID-19

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case alerted the community on Wednesday that two new COVID-19 cases were identified in the District. Case stated that two employees at Brownville-Glen Elementary School tested positive for the virus.
Superintendent Case shared that no school-related close contacts have been identified.
As of January 20, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most for the General Brown Central School District.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Brownville Glen Park Elementary
|8
|5
|13
|Dexter Elementary
|3
|4
|7
|General Brown Junior-Senior High School
|12
|7
|19
|Total
|39