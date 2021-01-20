2 General Brown District elementary school employees test positive for COVID-19

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case alerted the community on Wednesday that two new COVID-19 cases were identified in the District. Case stated that two employees at Brownville-Glen Elementary School tested positive for the virus.

Superintendent Case shared that no school-related close contacts have been identified.

As of January 20, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most for the General Brown Central School District.