2 Indian River Central School District students test positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River reported new COVID-19 cases on Wendesday.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier alerted the community of two new COVID-19 cases on January 27.

Specifically, a student at Calcium Primary School and a student from Indian River High School tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Dobmeier, the District is currently working alongside Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

Specific COVID-19 data for each school building within the Indian River Central School District is featured below.