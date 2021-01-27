2 Indian River Central School District students test positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River reported new COVID-19 cases on Wendesday.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier alerted the community of two new COVID-19 cases on January 27.

Specifically, a student at Calcium Primary School and a student from Indian River High School tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Dobmeier, the District is currently working alongside Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

Specific COVID-19 data for each school building within the Indian River Central School District is featured below.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Antwerp Primary School7310
Calcium Primary School71320
Evans Mills Primary School527
Philadelphia Primary School134
Theresa Primary School022
Indian River Intermediate School10515
Indian River Middle School8917
Indian River High School20828
Total103

