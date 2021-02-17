2 Jefferson County lives lost due to COVID-19 on Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sadly on Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Health reported that two residents died from the coronavirus.

Additionally, 27 residents tested positive for the virus and 25 recovered.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

59,762 total tests

5,116 positive results

5.3% positive, 14-day average

4,766 individuals recovered

582 individuals in mandatory quarantine

244 individuals in precautionary quarantine

260 individuals in mandatory isolation

13 hospitalizations

77 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County residents with certain underlying conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

MORE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.