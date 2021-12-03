2 Jefferson County residents die from COVID-19 in 24 hours

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 death toll again increased in Jefferson County.

On Thursday, December 2, Jefferson County officials confirmed that two county residents died from COVID-related complications in a 24-hour period. This raised the overall number of COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic to 132.

Also on Thursday, Jefferson County reported 136 new COVID cases. This increased the number of mandatory isolation to 781, 30 of which remained hospitalized. An additional 1,268 were in mandatory quarantine. There were no COVID cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Officials also confirmed that 82 individuals recovered from the virus in the same 24 hour period. There have been 12,471 recoveries in the county.

Jefferson County’s seven-day COVID positivity rate remained at 12.6% on Thursday. This rate has been steadily increasing since before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The county remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the coronavirus. To combat the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County Public Health Service issued a list of recommendations to follow. This includes staying home if feeling ill and isolating if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or awaiting test results.

JCPHS also reminded residents that if they test positive for COVID-19, they will be contacted by a case investigator and receive a text message from New York State.

Individuals are also reminded to wear a mask, physically distance themselves from others, wash hands regularly and get the COVID-19 vaccine. A full list of vaccination clinics can be found online.