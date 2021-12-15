LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two men from Lewis County were arrested on December 14 in regards to a physical altercation that occurred on December 9.

According to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the original incident occurred around 10 p.m. on State Route 410 in Castorland. At that time both 36-year-old Thomas A. Shinnick Jr. and 38-year-old Travis J. Ouellette were involved in a physical altercation.

Shinnick was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation for reportedly applying pressure to the victim’s neck making it difficult for him to breathe. As a result, the victim issued an Order of Protection against Shinnick.

Ouellette was charged with assault in the Third Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree. His involvement in the physical altercation reportedly resulted in the victim sustaining physical injuries and broken eyeglasses. As a result, the victim issued an Order of Protection against Oullette.

Both men were arraigned in the Town of Watson and were released to reappear in the Town of Denmark Court at a later date.