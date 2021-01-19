2 Lewis County resident deaths, 87 COVID-19 cases confirmed in 4 days

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to report a rise in COVID-19 cases among residents.
Sadly on Monday, Lewis County Public Health confirmed that an additional two residents have died from the coronavirus since Thursday, January 14, 2021.
There have been a total of 1,290 positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country. Lewis County has reported 18 COVID-19 related deaths. Of the positive cases, 1,042 have recovered. There are 841 individuals under quarantine, 230 are under isolation and 22 are hospitalized.
24,361 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.
Additionally Lewis County Health System has provided an update regarding COVID-19 cases within the Health System on January 18, 2021. All statistics are listed below.
Lewis County General Hospital
- 14 COVID-19 positive medical surgical patients
- 4 ICU COVID-19 positive patients
- 90 patients hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak
- 66 total patients discharged
- 6 patient deaths
Residential Health Care Facility
- 1 COVID-19 positive residents
- 23 Resident recoveries
- 21 Residents Discharged
- 3 COVID-19 related deaths
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.
Lewis County Health System is performing free COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center.