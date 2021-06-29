2 Liverpool 14-year-olds hospitalized following Lewis County ATV crash

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An ATV crash in Lewis County sent two minors to the hospital on June 25.

The crash was witnessed by a Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger who confirmed details of the incident.

According to the Forest Ranger, on Friday, June 25, a man from Pahrump, Nevada was operating an ATV with two 14-year-old girls from Liverpool in the Frank E. Jadwin Memorial State Forest.

The driver lost control of the vehicle which lead the trailer to disconnect from the ATV and roll over.

The DEC Forest Ranger assessed the two minors in the trailer and determined one subject had injured her arm and the other was exhibiting signs of a traumatic brain injury and a wrist injury. The subject with was suspected TBI was then stabilized and the Forest Ranger contacted Lewis County 911 and EMS.

The Ranger noted that both girls were wearing helmets.

Once Lewis County Search and Rescue arrived, the subjects were loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital and the individuals exhibiting TBI symptoms was later airlifted to a hospital in Syracuse.

All resources were clear of the scene at 11:15 p.m.

The DEC confirmed that several citations were issued.