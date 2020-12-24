LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville Academy and Central School District has provided an update regarding new COVID-19 cases.
Lowville Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King confirmed on December 23 that two students tested positive for the coronavirus. Dunckel-King stated that a student at both the high school and elementary school tested positive for the virus.
According to Superintendent Dunckel-King neither student was present at school during the infectious period.
As of December 22, 2020, 22COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Lowville Academy and Central School District.
LATEST STORIES:
- Samaritan Summit Village confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases
- Elmira PBA reacts to new charges connected to death of Gary Strobridge
- 2 Lowville students test positive for coronavirus on December 23
- WATCH: Track Santa using NORAD’s tracker as he flies around the world Christmas Eve
- One death, 74 new COVID-19 cases reported in St. Lawrence County Wednesday
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.