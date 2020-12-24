2 Lowville students test positive for coronavirus on December 23

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville Academy and Central School District has provided an update regarding new COVID-19 cases.

Lowville Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King confirmed on December 23 that two students tested positive for the coronavirus. Dunckel-King stated that a student at both the high school and elementary school tested positive for the virus.

According to Superintendent Dunckel-King neither student was present at school during the infectious period.

As of December 22, 2020, 22COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Lowville Academy and Central School District.

