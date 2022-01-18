WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been identified at a nursing home in Watertown.

Samaritan Health confirmed on Tuesday that two additional residents at its Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility tested positive for COVID-19. One of the cases was identified on January 14 and the second was confirmed on January 18.

As of January 18, there were five residents positive for COVID-19 at the facility. There were also 25 active staff member cases.

Samaritan Health stated that all COVID-positive residents are isolated and the positive cases do not impact family visitation.

However, Samaritan updated its family visitation at long-term care facilities to include new guidance from the New York State Department of Health. Beginning January 17, all visitors at its facilities will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test and be screened upon entry.

All visitors that are permitted to enter will be required to wear a surgical mask and social distance at least six feet away from others.

The chart below details COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at the Samaritan Keep Home, Summit Village Skilled Nursing and Summit Village Assisted Living facilities.