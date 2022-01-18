WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been identified at a nursing home in Watertown.

Samaritan Health confirmed on Tuesday that two additional residents at its Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility tested positive for COVID-19. One of the cases was identified on January 14 and the second was confirmed on January 18.

As of January 18, there were five residents positive for COVID-19 at the facility. There were also 25 active staff member cases.

Samaritan Health stated that all COVID-positive residents are isolated and the positive cases do not impact family visitation.

However, Samaritan updated its family visitation at long-term care facilities to include new guidance from the New York State Department of Health. Beginning January 17, all visitors at its facilities will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test and be screened upon entry.

All visitors that are permitted to enter will be required to wear a surgical mask and social distance at least six feet away from others. 

The chart below details COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at the Samaritan Keep Home, Summit Village Skilled Nursing and Summit Village Assisted Living facilities.

Total resident casesTotal resident recoveriesDeathsActive staff casesLast recorded case
Samaritan Keep Home61512231/17/2022
Summit Village Assisted Living00031/12/2022
Summit Village Skilled Nursing507251/18/2022