2 Potsdam residents charged for manufacturing Meth

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County deputies have reported the charges of two local residents.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies have confirmed that two Potsdam, New York, residents have been charged following the report of a possible Meth lab.

According to Deputies, both Ryan L. Moore, 29, and Keri. M. Moore, 31, both residents of 6002 US 11 in the Town of Potsdam, have been charged with the following.

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree

Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine

Deputies reported that these charges were following a report of a possible Methamphetamine lab at the residence. The incident occurred on January 1, 2021 and both were arrested on January 2, 2021.

SLC Deputies stated that both individuals were arraigned in Morristown Town Court and held without bail.

SLC Investigating Officers included Officer Shattuck, Officer Thomas and Officer Thivierge. Deputies were assisted at the scene by New York State Police CCSERT ad the West Potsdam Fire Department.

