WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility.

According to Samaritan Health on Friday, May 20, two additional residents at Summit Village tested positive for COVID-19. An additional staff member also tested positive for the virus.

Prior to this update, the last COVID-19 case had been confirmed in the Facility less than a week prior on Monday, May 16.

As of May 23, there were six COVID-positive residents at the Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility and six active staff member cases.

These cases did not impact family visitation, but Samaritan Health confirmed it will continue to closely monitor all residents and staff.