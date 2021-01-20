2 South Jefferson Central School District staff members test positive for COVID-19

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Jefferson Central School District confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater alerted the community on Wednesday to confirm that two ne COVID-19 cases have been identified within the District.

Superintendent Slater confirmed that both a staff member at Clarke Middle School and staff member at Mannsville Elementary School tested positive for the virus.

According to Slater, the Clarke staff member has not been in the buildings since before January 4 and the Mannsville staff member had not ben in school since January 11, 2021. Due to this, no staff or students have been determined close in-school contacts.

As of January 20, 2021, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the South Jefferson Central School District.