2 South Jefferson School District students test positive for coronavirus

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Jefferson Central School District has provided an update regarding new COVID-19 cases.

South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater confirmed on Friday that two students have tested positive for the coronavirus. Slater stated that on student attends Clarke Middle School and one attends the High School.

Superintendent Slater shared that neither student has been in District buildings since before the Districts holiday vacation.

According to Jefferson County Public Health Services, no students or staff are considered a close contact with the staff member.

The following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 in the South Jefferson Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Mannsville Manor Elementary School 5 2 7 Maynard P. Wilson Elementary School 2 0 2 Clarke Middle School 1 4 5 South Jefferson High School 3 3 6 Total 21

