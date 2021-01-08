2 South Jefferson School District students test positive for coronavirus

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:
South Jefferson High School

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Jefferson Central School District has provided an update regarding new COVID-19 cases.

South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater confirmed on Friday that two students have tested positive for the coronavirus. Slater stated that on student attends Clarke Middle School and one attends the High School.

Superintendent Slater shared that neither student has been in District buildings since before the Districts holiday vacation.

According to Jefferson County Public Health Services, no students or staff are considered a close contact with the staff member.

The following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 in the South Jefferson Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Mannsville Manor Elementary School527
Maynard P. Wilson Elementary School202
Clarke Middle School145
South Jefferson High School336
Total21

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story