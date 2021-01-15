2 South Lewis School District students test positive for COVID-19

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Lewis Central School District has confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases.

South Lewis Superintendent Douglas Premo confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Superintendent Premo confirmed that one student from Glenfield Elementary and one student from South Lewis High School tested positive for the virus.

According to Superintendent Premo, the student from Glenfield Elementary has not been on campus while infectious. The High School student was on campus for a brief time on Friday. Neither cases have immediate impact on overall school district operations.

As of January 12, the following statistics are the most updated for the South Lewis Central School District.