2 St. Lawrence County businesses flagged for selling alcohol to underage customers

RAY BROOK, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police Troop B recently conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail on ten establishments in St. Lawrence County.

During these investigations, retail establishments were checked utilizing a trooper in plainclothes and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.

State Police confirmed two out of the ten establishments sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21. The two businesses found to be non-compliant included Town Line Markt in Stockholm and Fefee’s Market in Norfolk.

According to Troopers, at Town Line Market, Natalie A. Burnett, 29 of Brasher Falls was arrested for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21. She was then charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree, and section 65 under the New York State Alcohol Beverage Control Law; Prohibited Sale of an Alcoholic Beverage. Burnett was released with an appearance ticket, returnable to the Stockholm Town Court.

Additionally at Fefee’s Market, Gabriel J. Goodspeed, 21, of Norfolk was arrested for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21. He was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree, and section 65 under the New York State Alcohol Beverage Control Law; Prohibited Sale of an Alcoholic Beverage. Goodspeed was released with an appearance ticket, returnable to the Norfolk Town Court.

However, New York State Police found the following eight establishments in compliance with the underage drinking enforcement detail.

The Corner Store, State Route 37 C, Massena

Stewart’s Shop, State Route 11C, Winthrop

Lamphere’s Market, State Route 11B, Hopkinton

Valero, Elm Street, Potsdam

7-Eleven, South Main Street, Norwood

Hometown Market and Deli, Spring Street, Norwood

Sharlow’s Service Station, State Route 37, Waddington

LaVigne’s IGA, Lincoln Avenue, Waddington

These investigations were conducted by New York State Troopers on February 21, 2021.