2 St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility inmates charged with promoting prison contraband

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two inmates at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility have been charged following the discovery of prescription drugs.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrests and charges of Dylan R. Sharpstene, 25, and Kody G. Larock, 24, both of Canton, New York after they were found in possession of the prescription drug, Suboxene.

According to Deputies, the incident occurred on March 8, 2021, while Sharpstene and Larock were incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. They were arrested by SLCS on March 14, 2021.

Both parties were charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Sharpstene and Larock were arraigned before Judge T. Dan of Guverneur Town Court and will remain held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.