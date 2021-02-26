2 St. Lawrence County residents die from COVID-19 Friday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sadly on Friday, two St. Lawrence County lives were lost to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the County to 83.

Additionally according to St. Lawrence County Public Health 42 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday. There have been 6,103 cases in the County since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number of positive cases:

5,544 have been released from isolation

476 are currently active

18 are currently hospitalized

There have been a total of 83 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

As of February 25 there have been 218,810 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: