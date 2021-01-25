2 St. Lawrence County residents in critical condition following Pierrepont house fire

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two residents are in critical condition following a structure fire that took place later Sunday night.

New York State Police reported that on Sunday, January 24 at approximately 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a structure fire at a hour in Pierrepont, New York on County Route 24. According to Authorities, two victims were trapped inside the house upon arrival.

These individuals were identified at Ricky A. Gollinger, 64 and Lena A. Gollinger, 62, and were successfully removed by New York State Troopers, a St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Deputy and a fire personnel.

Both victims were transported by Canton Rescue to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and later transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Center in Syracuse, New York. Troopers confirmed that the two victims are in critical condition.

Additionally, two other adults and four children were in the residence at the time of the fire. All six were able to exit the residence without sustaining injuries.

New York State Police were assisted on the scene by Pierrepont Fire Department, Russell Fire Department, Pyrites Fire Department, Canton Fire Department, Colton Fire Department and Hannawa Falls Fire Fepartment.

Authorities confirmed that at this time, there is no sign of foul play. The fire incident continues to remain under investigation.