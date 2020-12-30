2 student COVID-19 cases confirmed at Lowville Elementary School

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville Academy and Central School District has provided an update regarding new COVID-19 cases.
Lowville Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King confirmed on December 30 that two students tested positive for the coronavirus. Dunckel-King stated both students attend Lowville Elementary School.
According to Superintendent Dunckel-King neither student was present at school during the infectious period.
However, social distancing and disinfection measures will remain in place. Additionally, the District is working alongside Lewis County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Those identified as close contacts will be notified
The following statistics are the most updated regarding positive COVID-19 cases within the Lowville Academy and Central School District.
|Total Student COVID-19 cases
|Total Teacher/staff COVID-19 cases
|Total COVID-19 cases
|Lowville Elementary School
|8
|2
|10
|Lowville Middle School
|4
|1
|5
|Lowville High School
|5
|2
|7
|Districtwide
|17
|5
|22
