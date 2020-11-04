2 Take 5 top-prize tickets sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two individuals in Buffalo are going home with New York Lottery top prize tickets.

Two Take 5 top-prize winning tickets were sold in Buffalo, NY, on November 3, 2020. These tickets were sold at two different locations and were each worth nearly $15.5 thousand.

Each Take 5 top-prize was confirmed to be worth $15,497. The two tickets sold in Buffalo were sold at:

The Corner Store, 380 Connecticut Street, Buffalo

Delta Sonic Carwash, 2590 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo.

Additionally on November 3, two other top-prize winning tickets were sold at locations in New York State. This includes a ticket sold at the Gourmet Express Deli in Bronx, and Karnaby Drugs in New York.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 11:21 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.