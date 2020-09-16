2 Watertown City School District students who test positive for COVID-19 are fully remote

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has announced that two students within the district have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, however both are fully remote students.

The district announced on September 16, 2020 that the Jefferson County Department of Public Health confirmed the results of both students. Neither students have been in physical attendance at any of the districts buildings.

The school district confirmed that crews will continue to disinfect buildings and Jefferson County Department of Public Health will begin contact tracing for the two individuals.

The Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr sent the following statement in an email on September 16, 2020:

This morning, the Watertown City School District was informed by the Jefferson County Department of Public Health that two students tested positive for COVID-19. These students are fully remote students and have not been in physical attendance at any building in the district. Per the directives set by the NYSDOH and NYSED, crews will continue to disinfect the district’s buildings. Jefferson County Department of Public Health will evaluate the individuals who tested positive, and handle communication with individuals who may have been in contact with them to determine the risk of exposure. We will continue to work with Jefferson County Public Health, following their recommendations and directives on how to proceed. We will make further announcements when necessary through our website and our social media platforms. The health and safety of our students, staff, and the surrounding community is our first priority.

