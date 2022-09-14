POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two have been arrested following a shoplifting incident at the Walmart Supercenter in Potsdam.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the larceny at the Walmart located at 7494 U.S. Highway 11 in Potsdam on September 13.

Deputies alleged that 34-year-old Kari M. Horne and 24-year-old Jennifer M. House, both of Gouverneur, loaded a cart of merchandise and pushed it out of the store.

The two women were arrested each on one count of Petit Larceny, classified as an “A” Misdemeanor.

Horne and House were issued appearance tickets returnable to Potsdam Town Court at a later date.