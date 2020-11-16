20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lewis County since Friday

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Since November 13, 2020, Lewis County has confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases. Seven new cases of were confirmed on Friday, eight were reported on Saturday and five new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday.

There have been a total of 240 cases in county since the virus hit the North Country. 84 of the cases have been associated with a religious gathering cluster.

Of the 240 positive cases, 176 have recovered. There are 388 individuals under quarantine, 64 are under isolation and six are hospitalized.

14,992 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

LATEST STORIES: