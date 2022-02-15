NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested last week after crashing his car in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of 20-year-old Casey A. Kloster of New Bremen following a complaint of a Motor Vehicle Accident on Wagner Road in the Town of New Bremen.

According to the LCSO, Kloster was operating a Grey 2009 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Wagner Road when he drove off the roadway and into the snowbank.

Deputies reported that Kloster appeared intoxicated and subsequently failed field sobriety tests on the scene. Kloster was transported to the Public Safety Building where he registered a .13% Blood Alcohol Content.

Kloster was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and a traffic infraction. He was then processed and released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of New Bremen at a later date.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:41 p.m. on February 10, 2022, however, the arrest took place in the early hours on Friday, February 11.