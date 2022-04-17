CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Canton on Sunday.
According to a press release from NYSP, around 8 a.m. on April 17 officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Canton. An investigation into the accident determined that 19-year-old Cody J. Schweinberg from Madrid was driving a 2008 Honda Civic traveling north on Settlement Road before the crash happened.
The accident occurred when the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree. According to police, two passengers were in Schweinberg’s vehicle and were identified as 20-year-old Nathaniel C. Pennyman from Calcium and 20-year-old Tyler A. Bessette from Canton.
As a result of the crash, all occupants were injured and Bessette died at the scene. Schweinberg was transported from the scene to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition. Pennyman was also transported from the scene to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and then was transferred in stable condition to Upstate Medical University located Syracuse for further treatment.
According to police, an autopsy will be conducted on April 18 to determine the cause and manner of Bessette’s death. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. State Police were assisted with the investigation by local fire and EMS departments and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.