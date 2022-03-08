LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 20-year-old from Massachusetts lost his life in a snowmobiling accident in Lewis County on March 3.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:43 p.m. on Thursday Jack W. O’Brien was operating a 2020 Ski-Doo MXZ 850 heading southeast on Trail C5A, also known as Flat Rock Road.

While traveling on the trail near the Poor Road intersection, O’Brien failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the groomed trail and struck a group of trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Martinsburg Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, and Valley Snow Travelers Snowmobile Club.