ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 20-year-old from Vernon is facing felony charges after reportedly being involved in a physical domestic dispute.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, around 3 a.m. on May 8 the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Unit responded to a residence in the Town of Vernon after receiving an assault complaint. An investigation into the incident revealed that the victim has sustained a broken nose and that there was an active order of protection in place.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sunday the Sheriff’s Office located and arrested 20-year-old Gavin I. Becraft in relation to the incident. Becraft was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and was charged with Assault in the Third Degree and Aggravated Criminal Contempt.

Becraft was held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment in CAP Court. The Road Patrol Unit was assisted by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit during the investigation.