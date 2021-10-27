20-year-old Watertown woman missing, police seeking assistance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing Watertown woman.

On Wednesday, City of Watertown Police issued a statement seeking assistance in locating Watertown resident Kayla Blowers.

According to Watertown Detective Sergeant Gianquinto, Blowers was last seen leaving a residence on the 600 block of Olive Street in Watertown on October 14.

Police describe Blowers as a 20-year-old white female standing five foot, seven inches, with a medium build. She has brown hair and blue eyes, but Police stated that she may have shaved her head since the above photograph was taken.

Blowers was also confirmed to have ties to the Troy, New York area. Those with information regarding Blowers’ whereabouts are asked to call 315-782-2233.