20 years later: St. Lawrence University to host 9/11 event series

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — This year, the Country will honor the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center.

To recognize this anniversary, St. Lawrence University is set to host a weeklong event series, which will include faculty, staff and alumni. The event series will include both reflections and legacies of the 9/11 tragedy.

Beginning on September 3, a panel of speakers will lead a teach-in, which will discuss the Impact of 9/11 in the United States context. This will be held in the Winston Room in the University’s Student Center from noon to 1:30 p.m.

On September 6, the University will host Poetry for Peace. This will invite poets and guests to read a poem or listen to others on topics surrounding 9/11. It will be held in SLU’s Brush Art Gallery.

The next day on September 7, another teach-in will cover the international and global implications of 9/11. This will be lead by University professors in the Student Center’s Winston Room from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On September 8, St. Lawrence University’s Center for International and Intercultural Studies will partner with faculty, staff, students and alumni to offer a on the global context of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. Panelists will include U.S. Department of Labor Economist Abid Amiri, U.S. Diplomat Christian Ehrhardt, SLU London Programme Professor of Economics and Government Dr. Andreas Staab and Founder of Bronx Mutual Aid Network Thahitun Mariam. The panel will be lead from 4:30 to 5:30.

A film screening and discussion will be held on September 9. The film has yet to be announced, but it will take place in the Student Center’s Winston Room from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Highlighting the book, “Globalizing Collateral Language,” a Faculty Café will be held on September 10. This will include a book presentation and celebration in the Sykes Common Room from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Then September 11, St. Lawrence University will host a Chapel Service at the Gunnison Memorial Chapel. This will take place from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

More events are currently being added and will be announced as details are released. St. Lawrence University’s 9/11 series is organized by Weave News, the Chaplain’s Office, the Center for International and Intercultural Studies, the Office for International Student Services, the Office for Diversity & Inclusion, the Brush Art Gallery, Student Activities, and Academic Affairs.