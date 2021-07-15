200th Lewis County Fair to kick-off next week

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — County fairs have returned to the North Country this summer and Lewis County is preparing to celebrate the 200th anniversary of its fair next week.

The Lewis County Fair will officially open on Tuesday, July 20 and its theme is a “Celebration of Generations.”

“The 200th Lewis County Fair is happening July 20th to 24th this year and will be a celebration of Generations,” said Fair Organizers. “It may have taken us 201 years to get to the 200th Fair – but that’s just going to make this fair better!”

Upon opening day, the annual Lewis County Fair Parade will be held starting at 7 p.m., “rain or shine.”

This year, daily entertainment will be provided by the Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean, Arcy and Magic Man TJ Hill.

This year’s featured act are the Oak Ridge Boys, which will perform at the fair on Friday, July 23.

Prior to its opening, the Fair will also host a Talent Show in front of the grandstand. This will invite residents from Lewis County to preform and compete for a spot at the New York State Fair.

There will also be a LEGO building contest, which are required to be submitted by Sunday, July 18, and a virtual baby shower.

Additional events scheduled for the 200th Lewis County Fair are listed below:

4×4 Truck Pull: Wednesday, July 21, 7 p.m.

New York State Truck and Tractor Pull: Thursday, July 22, 7 p.m.

Demolition Derby: Saturday, July 24, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Fair organizers are also seeking volunteers to drive shuttles throughout the week. Register online.

The full schedule can be found on the Lewis County Fair website.