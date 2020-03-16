2020 New York State Maple Weekend canceled

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Out of an abundance of caution during the coronavirus outbreak, the New York State Maple Producers Association has decided to cancel the 2020 NYS Maple Weekend.

The 25th anniversary festival was scheduled for March 21-22 and March 28-29 at 187 different locations across NYS.

Individual sugarhouses will continue to produce, stock and market their crop of Maple Products.

NYS Maple Producers Association is preparing for an alternative series of open houses later in the year.

More information is available on the Maple Weekend website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.