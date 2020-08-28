2020 nursing graduates receive annual awards through Jefferson Community College

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On May 28, 2020, Jefferson Community College took its annual nursing Pinning Ceremony virtually.

JCC honored 31 graduates for their work in the Associate in Applied Science degree, and awarded many for educational excellence.

According to the college, th annual “Pinning Ceremony” is a tradition in higher education nursing programs. It stands as a symbol for the transition from a student in nursing to a professional. Each graduate is awarded a pin unique to each school. After being “pinned,” graduates recite Florence Nightingale’s pledge.

During the virtual ceremony the following graduates were honored for their outstanding achievements:

Nola T. Pominville of Watertown received the Debra R. Marsala Excellence in Nursing Award for demonstrating dedication, excellence and passion for the nursing profession.

Brandi J. Crutchfield of Fort Drum was awarded the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Award for exemplifing excellence in caring and providing service to the sick.

Johnna M. Perry of Mannsville received the Marion Brennon Personal Growth in Nursing Award for perseverance throughout the program while overcoming personal challenges.

Alexandra R. Crawford of Fort Drum was awarded the Samaritan Medical Center HEART Award for consistent compassion and comfort while taking care of patients.

The final award, the STAR Award in Memory of Dr. Walter S. Atkinson, was given to Bailey E. Boulton of Sackets Harbor for their demonstration of clinical and academic excellence.

