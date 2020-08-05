2020 Paddle for Purpose on St. Lawrence River officially canceled

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2020 Paddle for a Purpose event in Hammond has been officially canceled this year.
The decision to cancel the event was made in an effort to avoid large gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hammond Chapter for the Foundation of Community Betterment explained in an email that they felt the decision is in the best interests of supporters, participants, volunteers and the organizing team.
Although there will be no official gathering this year, the organization is accepting donations online.
