2020 Youth Recognition Awards announced by Jefferson County Youth Bureau Advisory Board

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Awardees for the 2020 Annual Youth Recognition awards have officially been announced.

The Jefferson County Youth Bureau Advisory Board in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County announced the recipients for the annual awards. The Board recognized three youth from the North Country community.

According to the Youth Bureau, the 2020 awards include the Youth Leadership Award, Youth Overcoming Odds Award and the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award.

The 2020 Annual Youth Recognition award recipients include:

Olivia Patterson, Youth Leadership Award

Blaize Smith, Youth Overcoming Odds Award

Jadiel Feliciano, Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award

Additional adult awards include Sarah Hoistion for Outstanding Adult Youth Worker and Steve and Jenny Watkins are receiving the “It Takes A Community Award.”

According to Jefferson County Youth Bureau Director Karen Marcum, the announcement for the awards was made later than expected due to the inability to host the event in-person. However, a small ceremony will be held on October 7, 2020.

