2021 Boonville Oneida County Fair celebrates opening day

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual fair held in Boonville, New York kicked off on Tuesday.

Opening day at the 133rd Annual Boonville Oneida County Fair began with its children’s day, a spelling bee, kiddie tractor pedal, pigs races, a bicycle show and more. Following tradition, the first day of the fair concluded with its annual parade at the grandstand, this year centered around its theme: “American Flare at the County Fair.”

The Boonville Oneida County Fair will also feature Jo Dee Messina and Mark Wills for its featured concert. The concert will be held on Saturday, July 31 with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

The fair will also feature the Commerford Petting Zoo, which will be open every day and free to the public.

Additional events scheduled throughout the week include daily shows from the Coleman Bothers, dairy and horse shows, tractor pulls, pig races, bicycle shows and demolition derby’s.

Admission for the fair is $3 for seniors 60 years of age and older and $3 for adults 13 years of age and older. Children 12 years of age and younger can get into the fair for free and parking is also free.

The Boonville Oneida County Fair will continue through Sunday, August 1 at the Oneida County Fairgrounds located at 222 Schuyler Street in Boonville, New York.