WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Just over 20 new physicians joined Samaritan Health last year.
The local health system issued a press release on February 2 confirming that in 2021, Samaritan welcomed 21 new physicians.
According to Samaritan, although most of these physicians were brand new to the North Country, some are locals returning to the region. A full list of Samaritan’s newest physicians is included below:
- Hamzah J. Akram, MD, Hospitalist
- Mark C. Bristol, MD, Emergency Medicine
- Marco A. Campitelli, MD, Pulmonology/ Critical Care
- Ahmad Chatila, MD, Pediatrics
- John J. Costello, JR., DO, Ophthalmology
- Patrick A. Costello, MD, Ophthalmology
- David C. Gordon, MD, Otolaryngology-ENT
- Weston C. Goring, DPM, Podiatry
- Christopher A. Kellogg, DO, Internal Medicine
- Elizabeth Mathew, MD, Rheumatology
- Adam McSherry, DO, Hospitalist
- Amy Nagai, DDS, Denistry
- Ganga R. Nair, MD, Ophthalmology
- David J. Newman, MD, Orthopedics
- Bradley J. Piekielko, DO, OB/GYN
- Trevor Scudamore, MD, Psychiatry
- Maurice Tom- Pack, MD, Orthopedics
- James A. Turecki, MD, Urology
- Robert C. Turner, MD, Orthopedics
- Macy VanArnam, MD, OB/GYN
- Daniel J. Williamson, MD, Psychiatry
Samaritan canceled its annual New Physician Reception in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. More information on all physicians can be found on Samaritan Health’s website.