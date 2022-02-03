WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Just over 20 new physicians joined Samaritan Health last year.

The local health system issued a press release on February 2 confirming that in 2021, Samaritan welcomed 21 new physicians.

According to Samaritan, although most of these physicians were brand new to the North Country, some are locals returning to the region. A full list of Samaritan’s newest physicians is included below:

Hamzah J. Akram, MD, Hospitalist

Mark C. Bristol, MD, Emergency Medicine

Marco A. Campitelli, MD, Pulmonology/ Critical Care

Ahmad Chatila, MD, Pediatrics

John J. Costello, JR., DO, Ophthalmology

Patrick A. Costello, MD, Ophthalmology

David C. Gordon, MD, Otolaryngology-ENT

Weston C. Goring, DPM, Podiatry

Christopher A. Kellogg, DO, Internal Medicine

Elizabeth Mathew, MD, Rheumatology

Adam McSherry, DO, Hospitalist

Amy Nagai, DDS, Denistry

Ganga R. Nair, MD, Ophthalmology

David J. Newman, MD, Orthopedics

Bradley J. Piekielko, DO, OB/GYN

Trevor Scudamore, MD, Psychiatry

Maurice Tom- Pack, MD, Orthopedics

James A. Turecki, MD, Urology

Robert C. Turner, MD, Orthopedics

Macy VanArnam, MD, OB/GYN

Daniel J. Williamson, MD, Psychiatry

Samaritan canceled its annual New Physician Reception in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. More information on all physicians can be found on Samaritan Health’s website.