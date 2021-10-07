2021 Clayton Annual Christmas Parade to be ‘Totally 80’s’

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Make sure you have a neon outfit for this year’s Clayton Christmas Parade.

The Clayton Chamber of Commerce confirmed the theme for its 58th Annual Christmas Parade on Thursday. According to the Chamber, this year’s theme is “Totally 80’s,” inviting community members to decorate floats around this idea.

“We’re excited about hosting Punkin Chunkin next week, but we’ve had several inquiries about the Christmas Parade theme in order to start planning a Christmas Parade float,” The Chamber said in a post on its Facebook.

Previously in 2020, Clayton’s Christmas Parade was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, the Chamber of Commerce hosted a month-long “Light Up the Town” event, where residents and businesses were invited to decorate properties with light displays.

However, the annual Christmas Parade and Fireworks show will officially return to Clayton on December 4, 2021, starting at 7 p.m. Applications for the parade will be available after Clayton’s Punkin’ Chunkin’ on October 16.