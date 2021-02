MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) -- New York State Police are currently investigating multiple crashes that took place in Malone. One of which led to the death of a Constable woman.

According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to a car-pedestrian crash on County Route 8 in the Town of Malone on February 11. An investigation revealed that Carolyn P. Lamondie, 65, of Constable was standing in the road when she was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle was operated by Trent D. Terrence, 19, of Hogansburg.